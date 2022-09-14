Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $767,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 950,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,830,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $575,400.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.51. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

