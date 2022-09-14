Patricia K. Poppe Sells 83,330 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $13.38.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PG&E by 60.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of PG&E by 3.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 98,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 489.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 68,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 56,657 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of PG&E by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,223,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,669 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in PG&E by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on PG&E to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

