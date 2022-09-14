Patrick A. Lytle Sells 8,658 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SM Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

SM stock opened at $44.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. SM Energy has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $54.97.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in SM Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 90,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

