Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.20.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PATK shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Patrick Industries to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Patrick Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.
In related news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $1,268,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $48.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.95. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $47.97 and a one year high of $88.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.58.
Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $1.89. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 45.44%. Analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 13.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 9.17%.
Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.
