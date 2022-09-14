Patrick James Shea Sells 7,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $146.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

WCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

Institutional Trading of Waste Connections

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,436,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,736,000 after purchasing an additional 150,389 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,109,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $5,836,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 74,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,134,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,848,000 after acquiring an additional 98,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

