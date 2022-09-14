PAX Gold (PAXG) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11.02 Million

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $549.78 million and approximately $11.02 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,690.54 or 0.08340503 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 261.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $351.87 or 0.01735970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00818074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020675 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 325,209 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold.PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars.On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.