PayAccept (PAYT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30,595.00

PayAccept (PAYT) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last seven days, PayAccept has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. PayAccept has a market capitalization of $745,982.56 and $30,595.00 worth of PayAccept was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayAccept coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0520 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.38 or 0.00445041 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00816531 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00016360 BTC.

About PayAccept

PayAccept’s launch date was September 4th, 2020. PayAccept’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,358,367 coins. The official website for PayAccept is www.payaccept.net. PayAccept’s official Twitter account is @payaccept and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PayAccept is https://reddit.com/r/PayAccept and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PayAccept

According to CryptoCompare, “PayAccept aims to offer its clients access to cryptocurrency and fiat management, crypto-lending, card issuances, and risk management services.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayAccept directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayAccept should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayAccept using one of the exchanges listed above.

