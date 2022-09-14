PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.40.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.01. PayPal has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $285.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

