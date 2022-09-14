PEAKDEFI Price Down 5.3% This Week (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $13.74 million and $97,581.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone.”

