Peanut (NUX) Price Reaches $0.0123 on Top Exchanges

Peanut (NUX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Peanut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market cap of $116,983.30 and approximately $194,237.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peanut has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 112.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.59 or 0.01048181 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004954 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00821154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020758 BTC.

Peanut Coin Profile

Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade.

Buying and Selling Peanut

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peanut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

