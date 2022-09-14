Peercoin (PPC) Hits Market Cap of $17.06 Million

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00003089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Peercoin has traded up 83.2% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $17.06 million and $83,155.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 27,759,573 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is peercoin.net.

Peercoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

