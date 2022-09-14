Pendle (PENDLE) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.13 Million

Pendle (PENDLE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Pendle has a total market cap of $11.13 million and $243,706.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pendle has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0602 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pendle

Pendle was first traded on April 27th, 2021. Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,769,450 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi. Pendle’s official website is pendle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pendle

According to CryptoCompare, “Pendle is the first protocol that enables the trading of tokenized future yield on an AMM system. It aims to give holders of yield-generating assets the opportunity to generate additional yield and to lock in future yield upfront, while offering traders direct exposure to future yield streams, without the need for an underlying collateral.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

