Penguin Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $280,854.02 (PEFI)

Penguin Finance (PEFI) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Penguin Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Penguin Finance has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. Penguin Finance has a total market capitalization of $280,854.02 and approximately $10,613.00 worth of Penguin Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00532487 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00817027 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016297 BTC.
Penguin Finance Profile
Penguin Finance’s total supply is 15,264,810 coins. Penguin Finance’s official Twitter account is @penguin_defi.
Penguin Finance Coin Trading
