Penobscot Wealth Management Acquires 8,006 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Penobscot Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 3.2% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $81.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.55 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

