Penobscot Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Penobscot Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 65,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises about 2.9% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $47.35.

