Penobscot Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.
IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 6.9 %
Shares of IDXX stock opened at $350.43 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $689.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.
