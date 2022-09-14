Penobscot Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 2.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $350.43 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $689.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Several research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

