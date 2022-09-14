Penobscot Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,347 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 120.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 263,296 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 59,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Werner Enterprises

In other news, Director Carmen A. Tapio purchased 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

WERN stock opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.82. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WERN. Susquehanna upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Werner Enterprises from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

