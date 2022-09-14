Penobscot Wealth Management Grows Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 1.6% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,680,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 106,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 41,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $125.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.57.

