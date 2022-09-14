Penobscot Wealth Management Has $801,000 Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Penobscot Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,618 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Lear makes up about 0.7% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lear by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lear by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $139.44 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $195.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LEA shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,538,656. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

