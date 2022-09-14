Penobscot Wealth Management Invests $1.23 Million in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF comprises about 1.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,008.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 25,968 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,122,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1,915.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.82. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $178.49 and a fifty-two week high of $215.41.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

