Penobscot Wealth Management Invests $430,000 in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Penobscot Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 62.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 260.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COMB opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $35.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14.

