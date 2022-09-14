Penobscot Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Penobscot Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,262 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,602 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,745,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 48,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 69.6% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 328,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 134,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 227.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 33,138 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 23,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.71 and a 52 week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.