Penobscot Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Penobscot Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 1.8% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $341.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $359.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.