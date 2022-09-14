Penobscot Wealth Management Sells 2,966 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Penobscot Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,966 shares during the period. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,306 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,693,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,724,000 after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,775,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of INGR opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Ingredion Company Profile



Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

