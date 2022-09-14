Penobscot Wealth Management Takes $207,000 Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after buying an additional 6,881,988 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,769,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,654,000 after acquiring an additional 41,390 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,173,000 after acquiring an additional 88,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 773,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,103,000 after acquiring an additional 143,105 shares during the last quarter.

PXH opened at $17.99 on Wednesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.09.

