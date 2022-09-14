Peony (PNY) Market Capitalization Tops $3.83 Million

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last seven days, Peony has traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Peony has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $3,899.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00030515 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002483 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 340,554,629 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io.

Peony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.