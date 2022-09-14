PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,768,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,140 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up approximately 2.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of PepsiCo worth $1,250,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,015,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP opened at $167.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $231.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

