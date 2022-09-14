Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM) vs. Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Financial Comparison

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) and Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Asahi Kasei’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perimeter Solutions $362.34 million N/A -$659.83 million N/A N/A Asahi Kasei $21.93 billion 0.45 $1.44 billion $1.81 7.79

Asahi Kasei has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perimeter Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Asahi Kasei 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Perimeter Solutions and Asahi Kasei, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Perimeter Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.99%. Given Perimeter Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Perimeter Solutions is more favorable than Asahi Kasei.

Profitability

This table compares Perimeter Solutions and Asahi Kasei’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perimeter Solutions N/A N/A N/A Asahi Kasei 5.77% 8.93% 4.57%

Summary

Asahi Kasei beats Perimeter Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers. The Oil Additives segment produces Phosphorus Pentasulfide which is primarily used in the preparation of lubricant additives, including a family of compounds called Zinc Dialkyldithiophosphates. The company offers its products under the brands PHOS-CHEK, FIRE-TROL, AUXQUIMIA, SOLBERG. and BIOGEMA. Perimeter Solutions, SA was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Asahi Kasei

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; and lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators. The company offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwovens, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, multifunctional nonwoven, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, nylon filaments, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, ecorise, biocradle, and bemliese products, as well as polymers; synthetic rubber; elastomers; kitchen and household products; cleaners; and packaging products. In addition, the company provides electronic devices; and autoclaved aerated concrete, foundation systems, insulation materials, and structural systems and components. Further, it involved in the construction of homes and apartments; management of rental units and condominiums; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing, asset management services, and insurance products. Additionally, the company provides pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents; dialyzers; therapeutic apheresis; biotherapeutics and plasma derivative filters and equipment, and virus removal filters; leukocyte reduction filters; defibrillators, temperature management systems, and data solutions; and UVC LED products. Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

