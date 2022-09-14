PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to $140.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $149.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.50.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

NYSE:PKI opened at $132.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $130.13 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Insider Activity

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.21%. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,199.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

