Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,620.29.

Persimmon Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. Persimmon has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $80.35.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

