Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,268 ($27.40).

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Persimmon to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 3,440 ($41.57) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) target price on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,630 ($31.78) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

LON PSN opened at GBX 1,460 ($17.64) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 651.79. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,398 ($16.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,930 ($35.40). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,712.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,990.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

