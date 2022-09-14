Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Persimmon in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the company will earn $5.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Persimmon’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Persimmon’s FY2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC cut shares of Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($42.41) to GBX 1,530 ($18.49) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,620.29.

PSMMY stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90. Persimmon has a 1-year low of $32.77 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

