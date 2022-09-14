Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Pfizer by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 443,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 309,129 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $588,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 49,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

