Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $277,654.00

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $26.68 million and approximately $277,654.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00093793 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00068254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022137 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007688 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,639,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. Telegram | Discord | Github | Medium | Facebook | Youtube Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars.

