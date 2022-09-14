Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $113.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $120.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.15% from the company’s current price.

PSX has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.79.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Trading Down 3.8 %

NYSE PSX opened at $86.16 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.