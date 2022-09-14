Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $5.00. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 3,919 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Phoenix New Media Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media

About Phoenix New Media

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phoenix New Media stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Phoenix New Media Limited ( NYSE:FENG Get Rating ) by 305.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,422 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Phoenix New Media worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

Further Reading

