Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.14

Shares of Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.14 and traded as high as $5.00. Phoenix New Media shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 3,919 shares traded.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.