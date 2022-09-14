Phoenixcoin Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,064,731 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

