PhoenixDAO (PHNX) One Day Volume Hits $104,776.00

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $536,568.67 and approximately $104,776.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 515% against the dollar and now trades at $601.22 or 0.02983232 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004963 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004962 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00822915 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020794 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,500,000 coins. The official message board for PhoenixDAO is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PhoenixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

