Phoneum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (PHT)

Phoneum (PHT) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a market cap of $61,870.73 and $5.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,884.39 or 0.99996789 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,873.49 or 0.99941965 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00057122 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012633 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005512 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065887 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.
About Phoneum
PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,679,616 coins. The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum.
Phoneum Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.
