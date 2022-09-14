Phore Reaches Market Cap of $261,964.88 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Phore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $261,964.88 and approximately $113.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000089 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008244 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000860 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,793,287 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The official website for Phore is phore.io.

Buying and Selling Phore

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

