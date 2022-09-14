Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.86) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Phreesia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.86) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.02). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Phreesia’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.48) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PHR. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $76.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,168,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after buying an additional 523,740 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Phreesia by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Phreesia by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP boosted its position in Phreesia by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 110,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,774,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,055 shares of company stock valued at $228,467 over the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

