Pigeoncoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,126.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $163,658.44 and approximately $3,126.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,043.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.50 or 0.08025129 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00192335 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00024283 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.37 or 0.00296185 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.25 or 0.00739645 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.63 or 0.00591864 BTC.
- COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001010 BTC.
Pigeoncoin Coin Profile
Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16S hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin.
Pigeoncoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
