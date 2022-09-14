Pillar Hits One Day Volume of $154.00 (PLR)

Pillar (PLR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Pillar coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Pillar has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $154.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pillar alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 136.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.01166445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00834692 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021072 BTC.

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject.

Pillar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pillar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.