Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Director Kathryn L. Munro Sells 2,468 Shares of Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.31. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 70.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after buying an additional 1,072,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,421 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after purchasing an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after purchasing an additional 477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $746,008,000 after purchasing an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

