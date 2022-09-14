Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.48. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.31.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle West Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

