Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC) Insider Buys A$46,500.00 in Stock

Pioneer Credit Limited (ASX:PNC – Get Rating) insider Peter Hall bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.37 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$46,500.00 ($32,517.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.98, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Credit Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Australia. It acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. Pioneer Credit Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

