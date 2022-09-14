Piper Sandler Cuts Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $92.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $93.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale set a $81.00 target price on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.74.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,239,826,668.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $252,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 188,366,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.7% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 9.8% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

