Piper Sandler Increases Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target to $79.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GILD. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $65.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

