Piper Sandler Upgrades Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to “Overweight”

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $73.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $98.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 98.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CVNA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Argus assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Carvana from $142.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carvana from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of CVNA opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $345.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 115.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 49.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,100,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,877,000 after buying an additional 6,670,993 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 15.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,159,000 after buying an additional 1,418,746 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carvana by 46.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Carvana by 23.0% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

