Pirate Chain (ARRR) 1-Day Volume Reaches $115,778.00

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $83.85 million and $115,778.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.43 or 0.00002181 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 193,913,645 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

